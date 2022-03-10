Strengthening Competencies Of Women Critical To Inclusive Development – AGA

AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mines, says it is committed to providing resources to build the capacities of women to enable them make positive contributions to the country’s growth and development.

Mr Emmanuel Baidoo, the Senior Manager in-charge of Sustainability, who stated this, pointed out that, the company believed in the potentials of women, and that the policies of the mining firm in respect of women empowerment remained unchanged.

Mr Baidoo was addressing a ‘Women in Leadership’ workshop at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

He said strengthening the competencies of women in all sectors of the economy was critical to ensure inclusive development agenda.

The Mine, in pursuance of its vision, had worked assiduously over the years to increase its women workforce from three per cent to about 12 per cent, the Senior Manager hinted, saying the women played both administrative and technical roles.

“Mining should not be seen as a domain for only men, but an area which also embraced qualified women,” he observed.

The workshop coinciding with the commemoration of this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) celebrations and was organised by the AGA Obuasi Mine, targeting women in leadership positions.

The participants included women in traditional governance, educationists, assemblywomen, gender advocates and women in the mining sector.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti, an ace journalist and gender advocate, speaking on the topic, ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow – Break the Bias’, said women should gather courage and not be cowed into submission by the society’s view of them.

“They will call you names as you try to effect positive changes in the society, however, be bold and pursue your dreams in life with zeal,” she said.

According to the ace journalist, it was important that the society gave women the due recognition as they had played an instrumental role in shaping the Ghanaian society for the better.

Ms Faustina Amissah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Obuasi-East, advised women to take keen interest in local governance as this would help them to advocate for policies intended to augment gender parity.

She lauded the AGA Obuasi Mine for taking the initiative to update the knowledge of women leaders for effective governance.

Some women traditional rulers participating in the programme included Nana Amoanimaa Dede II, Adansihemaa, Nana Adwoa Pinamang, Bekwaihemaa, Nana Akua Dwum II, Edubiasehemaa, and Nana Serwaa Bruwaa II, Akrokerrihemaa.

In their submissions, the traditional rulers called on the society to change their misconceptions about women since there could be no meaningful development in the country without their involvement.

Some participants at the workshop, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), paid glowing tribute to women who contributed immensely to the attainment of Ghana’s independence.

They urged the government to increase its commitment to women empowerment programmes to harness the prospects of making the required impact on the society.

