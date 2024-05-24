Strengthening Partnerships: ECOWAS and Germany Forge Ahead

Commending the robust collaboration between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and Germany, Mrs. Damtien Larbli Tchintchibidja, Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, presided over discussions aimed at enhancing political cooperation and development on May 22nd, 2024, in Abuja, Nigeria.

Advocating for an intensified bilateral partnership in forthcoming years, Mrs. Tchintchibidja emphasized the need to review progress made since November 2023, with a keen focus on areas such as economic and political dynamics in West Africa, peace-building, conflict resolution, pandemic prevention, healthcare, governance, social protection, climate action, renewable energies, and energy efficiency.

Highlighting the existing collaboration as a testament to the fruitful outcomes achievable through mutual support, Mrs. Tchintchibidja expressed ECOWAS’s commitment to leveraging partnerships like that with the Federal Republic of Germany to advance regional integration, foster a common market, and cultivate a safe, secure, and prosperous ECOWAS region.

Recalling the mutual commitment made during their previous consultation in September 2023 in Berlin, Germany, Mrs. Tchintchibidja underscored the pledge to nurture an equitable partnership grounded in respect and reciprocity, steering towards sustainable and inclusive development through tangible projects.

Grateful for Germany’s allocation of an additional 80,750,000 Euros to ECOWAS for bilateral technical and financial cooperation from 2023 to 2024, Mrs. Tchintchibidja praised the German government’s dedication, bringing the total cooperation volume since 1985 to approximately 494.41 million Euros.

Dr. Silivia Morgenroth, Head of the West Africa II Division at the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, and leader of the German delegation, echoed Germany’s unwavering commitment to fortify cooperation with ECOWAS. Dr. Morgenroth affirmed Germany’s alignment with ECOWAS’s core mandate to bolster regional economic integration and stability within the Community, citing ECOWAS Vision 2050 as congruent with Germany’s development policy priorities.

The plenary session featured presentations by division heads and directors of the ECOWAS Commission, offering insights into their activities within the realms of cooperation between ECOWAS and Germany, further cementing the collaborative spirit driving the partnership forward.