STRESS, The Evil of Our Time

Stress defined as any type of change that causes physical, emotional or psychological strain. Stress is your body’s response to anything that requires attention or action. Everyone experiences stress to some degree. The way your respond to stress, however, makes a big difference to your overall well-being.

There are different forms of stress which includes physical stress, mental stress, behavioral stress and emotional stress. Research tells us that 90% of primary care visits are for stress-related complaints though it is often difficult to notice until it becomes more serious.

Stress may show up as disruptive eating habits, aches, pains or sleep disorders.

Physical Stress often the more glaring of all the various types of stress often manifests itself in the form of headaches and pains with common signs including frequent sickness and a tensed body.

Mental Stress is quite common as well and easily identifiable and often manifests itself as memory problems where one becomes forgetful. Anxiety and an inability to concentrate or focus could also be other signs that a person is experiencing mental stress.

Behavioral Stress which is more difficult to self-diagnose is indicated by a change in your typical habits and includes such ominous signs as a sudden change in sleep patterns, self-isolation and an increase or decrease in your usual food intake.

Emotional Stress on the other hand is extremely difficult to detect and analyze. Symptoms include agitation and mood swings.

The body although a very clever system has its limitations which includes an incapability to determine the difference between actual threats of harm from benign stressors. Stress is the body’s natural defense against both real and imagined danger. Stress will position the body and mind into two distinct reactions, Fight or Flight depending on the mental and emotional makeup of the person experience any of the varying symptoms of stress. During this period chemicals such as noradrenaline, cortisol which is a steroid hormone in the glucocorticoid class of hormones, and adrenaline are produced. Cortisol when used in medication is known as hydrocortisone, produced in mainly animals. Its typically acts to increase blood sugar and suppress the immune system with an additional function of reducing bone formation.

Stress also has the production of adrenaline as a byproduct. Adrenaline which most of us have heard of and associate with various emotive expressions such as anxiety, nervousness and pure excitement. Most folks who have heard of the word adrenaline tend to associate it with extreme excitement meaning there could be what is perceived as positive stress. However, generally when one thinks of stress it is in relation to a whole bunch of negative connotations. Stress is generally not good and can be considered as evil and must be monitored.

The symptoms and signs when a person is experiencing stress must be taught in schools and places of work so that anyone experiencing stress or any other person for that matter who may be around anyone experiencing stress can easily identify it and offer some help or call an expert to handle such situations both in our homes, schools and places of work.

Exercising regularly and eating a well-balance diet are some of the recommendations for dealing with stress. Social interactions including positive networks are also encouraged since relating well and being around others generally helps in the prevention and effective management of stress. There are also medical and other chemical to deal with acute level of stress but that can only be recommended or required by a medically trained and licensed physician.

In Conclusion, Stress is evil, and everything must be done to ensure that the level of stress and its associated symptoms like acute anxiety, fear and depression currently being experienced by large group of the Ghanaian populace is reduced significantly and as soon as possible. Sourcing for this article is the world wide web.