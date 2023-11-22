Stresses on the importance of leveraging  link between peace, security and development in Africa

The African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat has stressed the crucial need to tap into the nexus between peace, security and development in Africa.

Faki made the statement on Wednesday as he announced the commemoration of the third Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development (PCRD) Awareness Week, scheduled on Nov. 22-30.

He called on all stakeholders to redouble efforts for intensified engagement and the incorporation of best practices to proactively prevent the resurgence of conflicts towards a peaceful, stable and prosperous Africa, according to an AU statement.

Faki underscored the need to build peace in post-conflict settings by intensifying capacity-building initiatives across AU member states.

“It is crucial to support the youth and women, collaborate with civil society and engage academia. The AU Commission’s inclusive approach fosters agency, collaboration and ownership, recognizing the imperative of harnessing Africa’s living forces to contribute to sustainable peace,” he said.

This year’s edition of PCRD Week is commemorated under the theme “Fostering Africa’s Future through Sustained Peace-building.”

Faki said the theme reaffirmed the AU’s commitment to promote tangible initiatives to improve African lives and livelihoods and empower the continent’s resilient citizens to actively contribute to rebuilding their societies.

He said Africa is at a critical juncture, where the continent’s collective efforts are needed to overcome the significant impact of armed conflicts and threats such as terrorism and transnational crime.

He called on Africa’s friends to support African-led efforts to shape the future trajectory of peace-building across the continent.

Noting the considerable normative and operational milestones achieved since the inception of the AU PCRD Policy in 2006, Faki reiterated the AU’s continued commitment to support the institutional capacities of African countries.

He further underscored the AU’s keen resolve to prioritize the consolidation of peace and prevent the recurrence of conflict in Africa through inclusive and nationally-owned processes.