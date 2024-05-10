Stretch your dollars with expert’s ingenious budgeting hack

How The 60/30/10 Budgeting Method Can Help You Stretch Your Dollars

Struggling to stretch your dollars during the inflation crisis? The 60/30/10 budgeting method could be the answer.

In times of economic uncertainty and rising costs, it’s more important than ever to have a solid financial plan in place. The 60/30/10 budgeting method is a practical strategy that can help your dollars go further, even during periods of high inflation. This budgeting approach allocates your income into three main categories: 60% for essential expenses, 30% for discretionary spending, and 10% for savings and debt repayment.

Jason Higgs, the Senior Deals Strategist at Bountii, says that by following this balanced approach, you can ensure that your most important needs are met while allowing room for flexibility and long-term financial planning.

The Key Principles Of The 60/30/10 Method

The 60/30/10 method is based on the following fundamental principles:

60% of your income goes towards essential expenses like housing, utilities, groceries, and transportation. These are the non-negotiable costs that you must cover each month.

30% of your income is allocated to discretionary spending, which includes entertainment, dining out, travel, and other non-essential purchases. Jason says, ‘This category allows you to enjoy life’s pleasures while still being mindful of your budget.’

10% of your income is dedicated to savings and debt repayment. ‘This portion helps you build a financial cushion for unexpected expenses, emergencies, and long-term goals, such as retirement or a down payment on a house,’ says Jason.

The Benefits Of The 60/30/10 Method

By following the 60/30/10 method, you can enjoy several benefits, including:

Financial Stability: By prioritizing essential expenses and maintaining a balanced approach to spending, you can reduce financial stress and ensure that your basic needs are consistently met.

Reduced Stress: Jason notes, ‘When you have a clear plan for your money, you can worry less about unexpected expenses or overspending. This can lead to improved mental health and overall well-being.’

Achieving Long-Term Financial Goals: The 10% allocated to savings and debt repayment can help you make progress towards your financial goals, such as building an emergency fund, paying off debt, or saving for retirement.

Jason’s Tips For Implementing The 60/30/10 Method

To successfully implement the 60/30/10 method, Jason has the following tips: