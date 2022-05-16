Strike: CLOGSAG members return to work in Hohoe

Members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG), in the Hohoe Municipality have returned to work after the Association called off its nationwide strike.

The three-week old strike over the Association’s “Political Neutrality Allowance” was called-off following a directive from the Ministry of Finance to the Controller and Accountant General to pay the neutrality allowance.

Mr Isaac Bampoe Addo, Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, on May 12, announced the end of the strike action at a press conference in Accra adding that they decided to call off the strike after the Ministry of Finance directed the Controller and Accountant General to effect the payment of the neutrality allowance.

“The rationale to step down the industrial action was based on the fact that the demand for the Ministry of Finance to direct the Controller and Accountant General to effect payment of the agreed allowance has been met on 11 May, 2022.”

Checks by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) saw offices under the Association opened for business with workers back for the day’s activities.

Mr Roger Kwashie Adjei, Hohoe Municipal CLOGSAG Chairman, said members had returned to work in good fate with stakeholders.