Strike: Teachers’ Meeting with Employment Ministry still inconclusive

The industrial action declared by teachers in pre-tertiary institutions continues after a meeting between the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and the teacher Unions ended inconclusively yesterday.

The meeting has been rescheduled to today, Tuesday, November 08, 2022.

On Friday, November 04, the leadership of three Teacher Unions – the National Association of Graduate Teachers, Ghana National Association of Teachers and Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana declared a strike after the expiration of an ultimatum they gave Government to rescind its decision on the appointment of Dr Eric Nkansah as the new Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations called the Unions to a meeting on notice of the strike on Friday, November 04, 2022.

The meeting was inconclusive, hence, rescheduled to Monday, November 07, 2022.

The Reverend Isaac Owusu, President of the Ghana National Association of Teachers, said the meeting on Monday had been a “constructive one”.

However, he urged teachers to remain calm and continue with the strike until they heard from the leadership of the Unions.