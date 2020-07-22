Egypt Premier League side Wadi Degla SC have agreed to sign Ghana legendary striker Asamoah Gyan on a one-year deal, SPORTSworldGhana can exclusively report.

A close source to the club told SPORTSworldGhana.com that Wadi Degla have made the all-time Black Stars goalscorer their marquee signing for the 2020/2021 season.

Our outfit can also report that the deal will be made official in the coming days as the 34-year old striker hopes to make huge presence in the Egyptian league.

The former Sunderland striker, is currently without a club after his spell with Indian side NorthEast United FC came to an end in January 2020.

The Black Stars all-time leading striker- 51 goals has also previously featured for Modena, Udinese Calcio, Stade Rennes, Al Ain FC, Shanghai SIPG and Kayserispor.

He scored four goals in eight appearances and with one assist in the Indian Super League.

Source – SPORTSworldGhana.com

