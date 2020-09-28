Fiorentina loanee Pedro scored his third goal of the Brazilian Serie A season as a depleted Flamengo earned a 1-1 draw at Palmeiras on Sunday.

Pedro latched onto Giorgian De Arrascaeta’s cross to fire in a shot from close-range, just two minutes after Patrick de Paula had put his team ahead with a thumping 20-yard effort.

Flamengo entered the match with only three regular starters, having reported 16 positive coronavirus cases in their first-team squad last week. Head coach Domenec Torrent was also absent from the touchline at Allianz Parque because of the virus.

The match had been suspended by a Rio de Janeiro labor court on Saturday but the decision was overturned by a senior judge just 10 minutes before kickoff. The game eventually started more than 20 minutes late.

The result left Flamengo, the reigning Brazilian and South American champions, sixth in the 20-team league standings with 18 points from 11 matches. Palmeiras are fourth with 19 points.

In Rio de Janeiro, Vasco da Gama missed the chance to move up to third with a 1-1 home draw against Bragantino.

Vinicius Paiva put the hosts ahead by tapping home just after halftime before Lucas Evangelista equalized with a long-range effort.

Vasco are now fifth in the standings with 18 points while Brangatino are 17th, seven points further back.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Goias drew 2-2 at Ceara and Atletico Goianiense were held to a 1-1 home draw by Botafogo.