Jamie Vardy has extended his contract with Leicester City to 2023, the Premier League club confirmed on Wednesday.

Vardy, 33, was the Premier League’s top scorer last season with 23 goals as Leicester finished fifth and secured a return to European competition.

“The journey that I’ve been on with this football club is hard to describe,” said Vardy, who joined the club in 2012. “Although we’ve accomplished so much together already, I know that I’ve got so much more to achieve with this team, so it’s a special feeling to be able to commit my future to Leicester City once again.”

Vardy contributed 16 goals as Leicester secured promotion to the top flight in the 2013-14 season. The Sheffield-born forward then scored 24 times to help the Foxes win their first Premier League title in 2015-16.

“I love playing my football in front of our fans at the King Power Stadium and I’m delighted to continue this journey at such an exciting time for the club. We have a fantastic team that I believe is capable of getting even better and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together in the next few years,” Vardy told the club’s official website.

Vardy made his debut for England in 2015 and has scored seven goals in 26 games for the Three Lions.