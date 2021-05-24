Medical Laboratory Scientists at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Ghana’s second-largest health referral facility, who are currently on strike, says they are ready to work if the authorities resolve to meet their demands.

The laboratory scientists had since Thursday, May 20, been on a sit-down strike to register their protest against what they described as wrongful postings of two Medical Officers to the Laboratory Services Directorate (LSD) as “Clinical” Haematologists.

According to them, the presence of the Medical Officers was a clear case of an imposition, to which effect they had written various protest letters to the KATH Management, Ministry of Health and related authorities, expressing their displeasure.

Mr. Ernest Badu-Boateng, Chairman of the KATH Chapter of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS), in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Kumasi, said they were professionals.

Justifying the strike action, he pointed out that the Hospital erred in posting the medical officers to the LSD since the medical laboratory scientists were capable of handling their own affairs.

“The Association would resist any attempt on the part of the Hospital’s Management or the Board to create a new unit within the current LSD structure called ‘Clinical Haematology Unit’ for these Medical Officers” he stated.

The industrial action by the medical laboratory scientists, who play a critical role in the healthcare delivery system, including examining and analyzing blood, body fluids, tissues and cells, had brought many inconveniences to patients visiting the health facility.

The current impasse had compelled the Management of KATH to engage the services of private medical laboratories for clinical services.

In an interview with the GNA, some of the desperate patients entreated the Management of the Hospital and the Ministry of Health (MoH) to resolve the differences as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Ministry, in a recent statement, appealed to the striking medical laboratory scientists to rescind their decision, and be ready for negotiations to address their grievances.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleGMet should work closely with its end users-Director General
Next articleBusiness Executive’s spousal murder trial adjourned to June 4
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here