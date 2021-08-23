Strive for academic excellence: Journalist charges TEMASCO Students

Mr Umaru Sanda Amadu, a Broadcast Journalist with an Accra based Citi FM/TV, has charged the final year students to strive for academic excellence in their upcoming West Africa Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

He said, “Today everything is at the disposal of the Ghanaian student. You have a Tablet, Smartphone, Newspapers and the like, just name them, they are with you 24/7″.

He therefore encouraged the 2021 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination Candidates to take advantage of the modern technological advancement to learn to deliver by passing their papers well.

Mr. Sanda stated at a workshop organised by Temasco Old Students Association in collaboration with the Counseling and Guidance Department of the School.

He recounted that back then in Temasco, few of them who showed interest in reading newspaper, got it two days after its publication to know what was happening around the globe but in today’s world, “you get news 24/7”.

Mr Sanda said the only way candidates could make their parents proud was to come out with flying colours in their examinations.

He explained that, even though it was good for candidates to aspire to take major responsibilities in their various future careers, all they should be thinking for now was passing their exams.

“Just assimilate the knowledge first and go deliver, you will see that anything else will follow with time,” he stated.

Other Temasco old students who participated in the workshop included; Mr Isaac Afrieye Boadu, General Manager for Deav Haven Ventures who doubles as the General Manager for Goddyonn Logistics and a Country Representative for Lofty Homes Ghana Limited.

Others were; Mr Kwadwo Baah, Higher Equipment Operator at Meridian Port Services (MPS), Multimedia Consultant and Assistant Organizer of Temasco Old Students Association (TOSA), Mr Akwo Mensah, an Auditor with the Ghana Audit Service, Mr Samuel Koranteng, a Civil Engineer amongst many others.