Strive harder in attaining our active membership target this year – Regional Director

District Managers of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Central Region have been charged to adopt best strategies and processes to ensure the active membership target set by the Region was achieved by the end of the year.

Mr Fred Appiah, the Regional Director of NHIA who urged the Directors said achieving close to one and a half million active membership target set by the Authority involved stringent measures,strategies and procedures to reach out to all persons to ensure an increase in performance as a Region.

He disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the Authority’s first quarter review meeting to assess the performance and emplore best possible means to achieving key performance indicators in the region .

He said that it was imperative as District Managers to collectively go through a common path to get the best result in moving the operations of the Authority forward.

The Regional Director told them to get the all staffs on ground to reach out to all client in various communities and remote areas to get them registered or link their card to the Ghana Card.

He stated that the Region achieved 886,455 active membership representing 59 percent of the first quarter target.

The Region has targeted 1,491,739 membership of the Regional estimated population of 2,919,877 this year.

On revenue mobilization for the first quarter, he said the Region accrued GHC 2,790.040 against the target of 3,789,000.

On challenges confronting the Authourity, Mr Appiah said pocket payments had posted a serious challenge to membership drive at the various providers sites.

He said management had called for clinical audit and surcharge of some of these providers to serve as deterrent to others.

Mr Appiah noted that the Authority was intensifying mobile renewal and Ghana-card linkage to boost membership

He underscored the objective of the Authority as attaining Universal Health Insurance Coverage in relation to persons who reside in the country, as well as people who were not resident in the country but on visits to provide health care services to persons who were covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

“It is mandatory for us to embark on aggressive public education and awareness creation to entice new members to come on-board and for clients whose card have expired to use the mobile renewal service short code “*929#” to renew their cards”.

This he indicated would enable them to link their Ghana Card with the National Health Insurance Scheme Cards.

He encouraged members of the public to take advantage of the mobile renewal code to save them the stress of joining long queues at the premises of the District Offices.