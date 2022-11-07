Strive to be employers and not employees – Young people urged

Young people especially graduates have been urged to think of ways of creating jobs and employing others than waiting to be employed.

“The world is moving towards a trajectory, where young people must identify their talent and add value for creativity and long-lasting opportunities to change the narratives”.

Mr Andrew Nii Adjetey, an entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer of Qualiseed Ghana limited has advised.

He said there were many opportunities in the entrepreneurship arena and that young people should try to venture into it, to reduce the huge unemployment rate in the country.

Mr Adjetey, an alum himself was the speaker at the maiden alumni lecture of the Presbyterian University Ghana, themed “Creating Job Opportunities in a Complex and Dynamic Business Ecosystem”.

Every challenge in the country now has a window of opportunity for entrepreneurs to take advantage mentioning for instance opportunities in goods and services delivery with the use of technology.

Professor Ebenezer Owusu Oduro, Vice chancellor of the Presbyterian University, applauded the alumni for organising the lecture noting that no university in the world grew without the efforts of alumni.

He said character and morals were the key factors and principles in life and success and urged young people to be mindful of their character and morals because it decided the altitude in life.

“University or higher education is meant to prepare people’s hands and minds to be creative and industrial revolutionists and not to be waiting for jobs”, he said.

Professor Oduro, also a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana called on students to have something in mind before entering the University “so by the time you finish university that thing would have been transformed into a business project”.

Mrs Anita Amoako-Gyimah, President of the PUG Alumni Association called on the youth to use social media profitably other than using it for non-tangible things which added no value to their lives.

She urged them to seek advice in making career choices which they were passionate about and pursue them with all seriousness for a bright future.