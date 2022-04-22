Strong early childhood education prerequisite for national development – Dr Nyarko

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, says the development of a country rests on a strong early childhood education delivery made available to all children.

He said building a strong educational foundation at the kindergarten level prepared children adequately for the primary and all other levels of education, hence, the need to pay particular attention to it.

Dr Nyarko was addressing residents of Apire, during a sod-cutting ceremony to commence the construction of a state-of-the-art two-unit kindergarten classroom block for the community in the Kwadaso Municipality.

The project, which is expected to be completed within six months, was being funded by the MP through his share of the Common Fund, at a cost of GH¢400,000.00.

It had been awarded to Nana Banahene Company Limited, a local contractor in the Kwadaso Municipality.

The kindergarten block, when completed, would have an office for the headteacher, kitchen, sleeping room, washrooms, as well as changing rooms and a fenced wall.

Dr Nyarko highlighted the importance of education, saying the government was doing everything possible to ensure all children of school-going age in the country accessed quality education.

The MP advised parents to keep firm eyes on their children and wards for them to become responsible citizens in the future.

He appealed to the people of Kwadaso to rally behind him to bring the needed development to the area.

The MP called on the contractor working on the project to do a good work to ensure durability.

Mrs Mavis Ofosu Boateng, the Kwadaso Municipal Director of Education commended the MP for his continuous assistance towards improving the education in the area.

“Dr Nyarko is doing extremely well to enhance effective teaching and learning, particularly in schools at deprived communities.

“His interest in education remained unparalleled and we must support him to achieve his vision for the people,” she said.

She assured that her outfit would cooperate with the contractor to finish the job on schedule.

Abusuapanin Alexander Kwabena Agyei, who spoke on behalf of the Chief of Apire, expressed appreciation to the MP and assured that the people in the community would support to ensure the project was completed within time.