Strong Fiscal Policies Needed for Ghana’s Economic Future

The World Bank, in collaboration with the Government of Ghana, has launched the 2024 Ghana Public Finance Review (PFR) under the theme “Building the Foundations for a Resilient and Equitable Fiscal Policy.”

The report comprehensively analyses Ghana’s fiscal landscape and offers key policy recommendations to enhance economic stability and sustainability.

World Bank Calls for Sustained Fiscal Reforms

Speaking at the launch event at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, Robert R. Taliercio, urged Ghana to maintain momentum in its ongoing economic reforms.

He emphasized that sustained fiscal discipline and economic transformation are necessary to ensure long-term fiscal sustainability.

Ghana’s Economic Progress and Debt Challenges

Ghana witnessed substantial economic progress in the early 2000s, with growth averaging 6.8% between 2009 and 2019.

Poverty was reduced by half between 1991 and 2016, surpassing Sub-Saharan Africa’s progress. However, in the past decade, economic challenges have intensified, culminating in the 2022 macroeconomic crisis. By 2022, Ghana’s debt surged to 93% of GDP, creating severe financial strain.

With 93% of Ghana’s debt restructuring now complete, Taliercio commended the government for securing an agreement with all official creditors.

However, he cautioned against premature borrowing from international capital markets, warning that failure to complete the necessary fiscal adjustments could undermine Ghana’s economic recovery.

Finance Minister Reaffirms Commitment to Fiscal Discipline

In a speech delivered on behalf of the Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fiscal discipline, domestic revenue mobilization, and prudent expenditure management. He emphasized that these measures are essential for ensuring long-term economic stability and growth.

Key Fiscal Reform Strategies Outlined in Public Finance Review

The 2024 Public Finance Review highlights critical areas for fiscal reform, including domestic revenue mobilization, public debt management, expenditure efficiency, and fiscal transparency.

The report stresses the need for stronger fiscal discipline through expenditure controls, debt rules, and public financial management (PFM) reforms.

Enhancing Revenue Mobilization and Expenditure Management

To broaden the tax base, the government plans to review the extractive sector regime, reform the tax exemption system, and restructure the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to enhance tax administration. Efforts will also be made to improve fiscal oversight through the Treasury Single Account Project and strengthen public investment efficiency.

Dr. Forson outlined a strategy to diversify Ghana’s funding sources, including introducing Diaspora Bonds and exploring membership in the Islamic Development Bank. The government also aims to cut unnecessary spending by streamlining administration and enforcing fiscal decentralization.

Public Finance Review Highlights Path to Sustainable Growth

The report underscores the importance of protecting pro-growth and pro-poor investments in education, health, social protection, and agriculture. Strengthening Ghana’s fiscal institutions, increasing transparency, and ensuring responsible debt management will be key to achieving long-term development.

World Bank Pledges Continued Support for Ghana’s Economic Transformation

Senior Economists David Elmaleh and Tamoya Christie, in their presentation, highlighted the need for Ghana to implement a fiscal rule to sustain debt management, leverage technology for accountability, and improve tax administration. They also stressed the importance of managing external borrowing and prioritizing investment in human development, infrastructure, and climate resilience.

Elmaleh and Christie reaffirmed the World Bank’s commitment to supporting Ghana in implementing these reforms, emphasizing their role in fostering economic transformation and resilience.

