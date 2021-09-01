Strong traditional systems required for child protection – Gender Ministry

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, has marked this year’s National Children’s Day in Eastern Region with a call on stakeholders to strengthen traditional mechanisms and systems to uphold child protection and education.

The day was celebrated with a symposium at Jumapo, near Koforidua in the New Juaben North Municipality, on the theme: “Role of Community-Based Structures in Protecting the Rights of Children.”

The National Children’s Day is a day set aside to celebrate the establishment of government machinery for children, and to bring to attention the status of children to renew commitments of all stakeholders on child protection issues.

Mrs Florence Ayisi Quartey, Acting Director, Department of Children under the ministry, who spoke on behalf of Deputy Gender Minister Madam Zuweira Abudu Larbi said child protection was a shared responsibility and critical to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She said in pursuant of ensuring the rights of children and protection against domestic and sexual abuses and neglect, the Ministry had developed child protection toolkits for community engagements and rolled out in all the 16 regions.

The purpose of the toolkits is one of several measures to strengthen community structures and advocate for the integration and linkage of all programmes geared towards child rights and protection at the community level.

She stressed the need for traditional systems to be part of community engagements to ensure the ultimate rights and protection of children everywhere.

She said the Ministry was tracking progress made after the roll out of the toolkits and the formation of child protection committees to establish successes and areas that had to be stepped up to meet the objectives.

Mr Seth Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister, said child rights protection was a global phenomenon and government recognized the need for strong concerted efforts in implementing policies that were in the best interest of children.

He said Ghana had demonstrated that through the 1992 constitution which established the rights of children and also provided the framework for the enactment of appropriate legislation to protect fundamental human rights and freedoms including that of children.

He urged traditional rulers, opinion leaders, churches and mosques and other stakeholders in the communities to work hard towards protecting the interest of children by reporting child abuse cases in their communities to relevant agencies.