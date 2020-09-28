Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that it would take stronger global cooperation to overcome the impact of COVID-19.

In his address to the virtual 75th session of the United Nations on Wednesday, Akufo-Addo said since the outbreak did not spare any country, whatever medical solutions would be found should be made available for all.

Also, due to the economic impact of the pandemic on the entire world, the Ghanaian president said there was the need to ensure that developing countries have access to fresh capital to sustain the gains they have made in transforming their economies and protect livelihoods.

"The virus has taught us that we are all at risk. We all fell together and looked into the abyss together. We have all gone down together. We should all rise together," Akufo-Addo said.