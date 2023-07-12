Strongman Burner, Amerado Burner to reignite rap music

Two of Ghana’s talented rappers have collaborated to reignite the love for rap music with new song titled “Rap Is Still Alive”.

The song is set to be released on Friday, July 14, 2023, on all musical platforms.

The song which was produced by ATOWN -TSB made the sensational rappers joined forces to drop a fiery track that would leave fans in awe.

In an era dominated by trendy sounds, they boldly declared that “Rap is Still Alive” would be a banger with their fierce lyrical prowess and unmatched rap delivery.

Strongman, known for his unwavering confidence, showcasing his impeccable lyrical dexterity. With every bar, he proves why he is considered one of the best lyricists in the game, his wordplay is both intricate and hard-hitting, leaving listeners captivated and craving more.

Amerado, on the other hand, is also known for his clever wordplay and storytelling ability always set intriguing chorus for exciting tunes.

Strongman and Amerado are known worldwide for producing African related rap lyrics, causing fans to yearn for this banger.