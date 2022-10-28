Strongman Partners Ministry Of Sanitation To Reduce Open Defecation In Greater Kumasi

Hip Hop act Strongman has teamed with the Ministry of Sanitation, The World Bank and GAMA PCU to embark on a project to curb the rise in open defecation in the Ashanti Region. In the wake of the time where Kumasi is leading in the number of open defecation, it is in light of this that the parties came together to help build toilets at affordable prices for households.

As part of his social responsibility to the people of the region and Ghana, the musician has composed a theme song for the project titled ‘Di Who Ni’, which features singer cum producer Apya.

The project calls out to people living in low income areas with a 70% subsidy of the cost of household toilets to make the capital cost of accessing the toilets affordable to the low income residents. The beneficiary Assemblies include eight Metropolitans/Municipal Assemblies (MMAs) of the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area, comprising Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Asokwa, Oforikrom, Old Tafo, Suame, Kwadaso, Ejisu and Asokore Mampong Municipal Assemblies.

Having sighted as the mouthpiece of the youth of Greater Kumasi with his art and music, it was only prudent that Hip Hop act Strongman pens down a song that elaborates the details on this project to help reach the masses.

In due time, Strongman will be embarking on a tour to visit neighbourhoods in the region to propagate and educate them on cleanliness and how this project is beneficial in the development of the country. For more information on the project, Call: 0207811616

Song is produced by Apya.