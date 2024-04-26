Strongman’s ‘God, Rap’ EP: A Genre-Bending Masterpiece

Chart-topping Ghanaian rapper Strongman has unveiled his latest EP, ‘God & Rap,’ a captivating musical journey spanning seven tracks that highlights his versatility and range as an artist.

‘God & Rap’ is available now on all major streaming platforms.

From introspective ballads to high-energy anthems, ‘God & Rap’ offers a dynamic fusion of genres including drill, highlife, hip-life, afro beats, and even country.

The EP opens with the poignant track “Scars,” where Strongman bares his soul, delving into raw emotions and personal reflections. From there, listeners are taken on a sonic adventure through tracks like the upbeat and energetic “Ohiani Asem,” showcasing Strongman’s ability to command different sounds and styles effortlessly.

One of the standout features of ‘God & Rap’ is the collaboration with talented artists such as King Paluta, Kweku Darlington, Dope Nation, and Sevenkizs, adding depth and dimension to the project.

Each collaboration brings a unique flavor to the EP, further enriching the listening experience.

Behind the boards, ‘God & Rap boasts production credits from some of the industry’s most sought-after producers, including Jay Scratch, A Town TSB, Freddybeatz, BC, and TubhaniMuzik. Their contributions ensure that each track on the EP is crafted to perfection, promising a rich and immersive listening experience for fans of Strongman and diverse music enthusiasts alike.

With ‘God & Rap,’ Strongman continues to solidify his position as one of Ghana’s most versatile and compelling artists.

Whether delving into introspective lyricism or delivering infectious hooks over vibrant beats, Strongman proves once again why he remains a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.