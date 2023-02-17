Structures on waterways to be demolished to ensure public safety – Roads Minister

The Ghana Highway Authority, jointly with the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council, Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies, and the National Security Council are to demolish all structures on waterways to ensure public safety.

Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister for Roads and Highways, explained that flooding in Accra was caused by encroachment on the outfall and the drains that collect runoff water from the road and adjoining land.

As a first step, the Ghana Highway Authority would desilt drains as part of routine maintenance.

Mr Amoako-Atta announced the proposed demolition, on the floor of Parliament in Accra on Friday.

The announcement was partly in response to a question from Mr Akwasi Owusu Afrifa-Mensa, Member of Parliament (MP) for Amasaman.

Mr Afrifa-Mensa inquired as to what caused the flooding on the N6 Circle Ofankor road, particularly in front of the Ghana Communication Technology University, in front of the Shell fueling station near Peace FM, in front of Muus, close to Taifa Junction, and in front of the Ofankor Barrier.

“Mr Speaker, in addition, the hydraulic capacity of the drains has been reduced by the accumulation of slit and refuse,” he said.

In 2012, the Achimota-Ofankor Road, N6, was upgraded from a two-lane single-carriageway to a three-lane dual-carriageway.

The total length of the reconstruction is 5.7 km, which is part of the urban section of the Accra-Kumasi Road Project’s dualisation.