The first showing of the highly anticipated series by Farmhouse Productions titled “Stryke” will finally hit the screens in the first week of October.

The anticipated release of the sitcom has caused a buzz among movie-loving fans in the country and around the world.

The series lines up some very interesting characters which include veteran actor Rev. Benjamin Adalete, Aaron Adatsi, Priscilla Opoku Agyemang popularly known as “Ahoufe Patri”, Mariam Owusu Poku, Jason Edwards, among others.

Mariam Owusu Poku, winner of the 2018 Miss Malaika, who stars in the series as Sarah in an interview revealed her excitement with the imminent release of the series.

“First of all, I was very happy when I landed a role in the series and knew I was going to be a part of a project that is amazing and would impact every viewer positively.

“Everybody is going to enjoy this series regardless of your age group because Stryke is a story that is relatable to everyone and has lots of humor,” she said.

A synopsis of series of the “Stryke” series talks about how Jimmy an unemployed graduate, after so many failed applications settles for the job of a driver with Mr. Williamson, one of the wealthiest men in the city in order to cater for his ailing mother and his little sister who is preparing for her junior high school final exams.

Jimmy is assigned to chauffeur Sarah, Mr. Williamson’s only daughter, and subsequently develops feelings for her but believes he doesn’t stand a chance of dating her due to the gap in their social standing. The thrills that follow would keep movie loving fans on the edge of their seats.

The upcoming serial drama will be premiered exclusively on Farmhousemovies.com but would be on other platforms later in the year.