A 17-year-old student at Bakaano, who was among a Gang of Four that defiled a 13-year old girl has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in hard labour by a Cape Coast Circuit Court.

The convict, (name withheld), pleaded guilty simplicita to the charge of defilement contrary to section 101(2) of the criminal offences Act 1960 (26) against him,

His three accomplices, Baba, Faiza, and Aboagye are on the run.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Samuel Reynold Amoakoh, told the court presided over by Mrs. Dorinda Smith Arthur that the Complainant, who is a trader residing at Jackson Street, a suburb of Cape Coast and mother of the Survivor, a class five pupil.

Narrating the facts of the case, he said, on Friday, October 2 this year, there was a funeral-wake at the complainant’s house and at about 2100 hours,survivor who was part of the funeral suddenly disappeared and returned late.

On Saturday, October 03 the convict and Baba went to the complainant’s house, lured the survivor to board a tricycle, and quickly sent her to the convict’s brother’s room near the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly Building.

Chief Inspector Amoakoh told the Court that the convict pounced on the survivor who was sitting on the bed and had sexual intercourse with her.

Afterwards, the convict dressed up and warned the survivor not to dress up and that he was going to buy her food, but immediately, Baba rushed inside the room, undressed and also had sexual intercourse with the survivor.

The convict later came inside the room threw the survivor out, locked up the room, and slept while his friends Faiza and Aboagye who were waiting outside dragged the survivor onto a nearby bench and had several sexual intercourse with her.

Prosecutor said the survivor who could not return home due to the severe pains slept with Faiza and Aboagye on the bench.

On Sunday, October 04 at about 0630 hours, the convict came out of the room met the survivor, gave her GHC 10.00, and asked her to return home.

The survivor went to her grandmother’s house at Aquarium, a suburb of Cape Coast and later at about 01500 hours returned home and narrated her ordeal to her mother.

The Prosecutor said the survivor-led her parents to the convict’s brother’s room and met him with a different girl, arrested, and handed him over to the Metro Police.

On Monday, October 05 the case was forwarded to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), Cape Coast for further investigations.

A Police Medical Form was issued for the girl to attend hospital for examination, treatment, counseling, and endorsement.

The convict was re-arrested, cautioned, and after investigations arraigned before Court.