Student leaders trained on conflict resolution

The National Peace Council in collaboration with Northern Regional Peace Council has organised a two-day training for tertiary student leaders in the northern sector on conflict and violent extremism.

The training, held in Tamale, and supported by Danish Embassy, was to enhance the capacity of student leaders on conflict management skills to prevent violent extremism and terrorism in their institutions.

Mrs Janet Sarney-Kuma, Director of Capacity Development and Outreach at National Peace Council, speaking during the training, called on participants to support the National Peace Council and security agencies to prevent conflict in the country.

She said there was need for students to support the government to build sustainable peace to promote development activities in the country.

She said student leaders should build trust, diversity and inclusiveness as a tool for prevention or management of conflicts at their various campuses.

She added “Students should avoid all forms of violent acts and resist recruitment into violent extremists and terrorist groups for a peaceful and better Ghana.”

Reverend Fr Thaddeus Kuusah, Executive Secretary of the Northern Regional Peace Council urged student leaders to always have open and honest dialogue with their peers on campuses as part of tools to prevent conflict situations on campuses.

He also urged them to maintain good relationships with their peers to prevent conflict situations.