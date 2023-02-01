Student urged to stay away from indiscipline attitude on campus

Professor Robert Aidoo, a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Agriculture and Economics, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has counseled Ghanaian students to be of good behaviour in school.

He said as future leaders, the youth ought to demonstrate responsible attitudes and show

that they could take up the mantle of leadership of the country.

Professor Aidoo gave the advice during a send-off ceremony in honour of Mr. Stephen Kwadzo Dandey, the Headmaster of Bibiani Secondary Technical School (BSTS) at Bibiani.

He said education was to provide good guidance to raise students to become useful to the family, society as well as the nation and not otherwise.

He condemned the unlawful attitude of some students in some schools in

recent times.

Professor Aidoo cited the misconduct of some students of Krobea Asante Technical

Institute in the Ashanti Region that led to the destruction of properties.

He said such irresponsible behaviours demanded a deterring punishment from the appropriate

institutions to serve as an example to others.

The Professor believe that such punishment would go a long way to help promote discipline in the various schools.

For his part, Mr. Stephen Kwadzo Dandey thanked the almighty God for his love, mercy, and

abundant protection upon him and his entire family throughout their four years stay in Bibiani.

He praised the Board of Governor, the School management, including teaching and non-teaching

staff, Parents Teachers Association (PTA), the Government of Ghana, Philanthropist, Traditional Leaders, Clergy, the Member of Parliament (MP), the late MCE and other stakeholders who in a diverse way

contributed and supported him to accomplish his goals.

Mr. Dandey highlighted the construction of the school fence wall, construction of six unit-classroom

block, construction of six-seater water closet toilet facility, construction of new girls’ dormitory,

construction of an ultra-modern kitchen, 10-unit solar powered toilet and biogas, school sick bay and

dining hall as some of his major achievements.

The rest were construction of mechanized borehole, erection of school signpost by S.R.C 2020 year

group, 67-seater school bus received from the government, introduction of new programmes such

as Visual Arts and Electricals in the Technical Department, the performance of the students was very

impressive in the WASSCE exams during his tenure of office.

Mr. Dandey mentioned some of the challenges confronting the school to include, inadequate classroom

block, library, boys’ dormitory, an additional mechanized borehole to provide enough water for the

students.

He, therefore, appealed to the school management and PTA to extend support to his successor to

achieve his vision for the school.