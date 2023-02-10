Students advised to dream big

Mr Mumuni Sulemana, Northern Regional Director of National Youth Authority (NYA) has advised students to dream big and aspire for greatness irrespective of their family background.

He also advised them to work hard by studying well and not indulging in social vices.

He gave the advice when he addressed students of Kumbungu Senior High School (SHS) at their school compound in the Northern Region as part of the NYA’s Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights advocacy campaign being held in some selected SHSs in the region.

The campaign sought to promote positive lifestyles amongst the students regarding the celebration of Valentine’s Day.

Mr Sulemana said “The NYA decided to embark on this advocacy campaign ahead of the Valentine’s Day celebration to draw the students attention to the real essence of Valentine’s Day, which is love, care and sharing.”

He said Valentine’s Day celebration was not meant for sexual immorality but to influence society positively adding “You need to control your sexual drive at this point to have control over your future.”

Mr Malik Tehisuma Ibrahim, Kumbungu District Director of NYA admonished the students to demonstrate discipline, hardwork and commitment towards academic activities to achieve their goals.