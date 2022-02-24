Students advised to form campus security teams

Students have been advised to form campus security teams to create awareness on violent extremism to help protect all and keep the country safe.

Ex Warrant Officer (WO1) Theophile Amankwa, a National Security Officer, who gave the advice, also urged chiefs, opinion leaders and other community leaders to work together and report suspicious elements and or activities in society to security agencies to take action against them for the security of the country.

He gave the advice when making a presentation in Tamale on violent extremism at an engagement forum for students of the Tamale College of Education.

It was organised by the Northern Regional Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to share relevant information on violent extremism and radicalism with the students such that they would guard against being recruited into terrorist groups to undertake violent acts.

The forum, attended by over 400 students, formed part of the Preventing Electoral Violence and Providing Security to the Northern Border Regions of Ghana project funded by the European Union to amongst others counter violent extremism in the country.

Mr Abdulai Ayaala, Deputy Northern Regional Director of NCCE called on the youth to be ambassadors for peace to promote peaceful coexistence and ensure respect for human rights and the rule of law in the country.

EX Warrant Officer (WO1) John Abariga, Sagnarigu Municipal National Security Coordinator said the government had prioritised the safety and security of the state and had instituted measures including the National Framework for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism and Terrorism to counter terrorist activities.

Alhaji Abdul-Razak Saani, the immediate past Northern Regional Director of NCCE appealed to civil society organisations to support the government to address issues of unemployment in the country since that could be a cause of violent extremism.