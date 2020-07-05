Mr. Benjamin Cudjoe the Birim Central Municipal Director of Education has advised parents to protect children by ensuring that, they wear nose masks before they leave their homes for school to prevent them from getting infected with novel Coronavirus.

He said, to ensure health safety it was the role of parents, teachers and students.

Mr Cudjoe gave the advice during an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) about the safety of students in the municipality.

“Government has put in place the pre-requisite measures in schools in the area and teachers are also ensuring that students adhere to such protocols so I urge students to help fight the pandemic” the Director urged.

The analytical deduction from the interaction with the GNA proved that, all measures put in place were corrective to help make the students responsible adults in future.

Giving statistics on students in schools in the Birim Central Municipality, he said, there were 41 Junior High Schools (JHS) and the number of Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates were 1,521, while the Senior High Schools (SHS) were four with 1,533 SHS form two students in Gold track only and 2,242 SHS form three students were to sit the West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) this year.

