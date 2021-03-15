An internal security official in Nigeria’s northwest state of Kaduna said Monday that an unspecified number of students and teachers were reported to have been kidnapped after gunmen attacked on a primary school in the state.

Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs in the state, said in a short statement that the state government has received “security reports of kidnapping of some pupils and teachers in a primary school located in Rema, Birnin Gwari local government area,” without mentioning the date and time of the gunmen attack.

Aruwan said the state government is currently obtaining details of the kidnapping incident, including the actual number of pupils and teachers reported to have been kidnapped.