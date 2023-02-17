Students cautioned against taking nude picture with their phones

Mrs. Susana Eduful, an Accra Circuit Court Judge, has advised students to desist from taking nude pictures with their phones.

The act, according to her, was dangerous should the pictures get into the public domain.

Mrs. Eduful, who was advising some visiting students from the Kinbu Senior High Technical School (KINTESCO), Accra, indicated that exposing one’s nudity publicly also had legal implications.

The students were at the court to learn court proceedings, and how the legal system and structure work, as well as understand how the court operates and functions.

Mrs. Eduful was happy to have received the visiting students, and urged them to take their studies seriously.

It was necessary that the students learnt the laws of Ghana for their own benefit, she stated.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Evans Kesse, a Prosecutor, explained to the students how cases were prosecuted at the court.

The students were given the opportunity to ask questions relating to court proceedings.