Students educated on proper use of electrical appliances, equipment

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) have urged students of the Hohoe-Adabraka English-Arabic Basic School to ensure safety in their homes through the proper use of electrical appliances and equipment.

They also urged the students to maintain proper hygiene to avoid the spread of diseases such as cholera and typhoid.

Mr James Koomson, Hohoe Municipal Operation Director NADMO, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that they also sensitised the students on disasters, especially domestic fire disasters.

“Sometimes the loading of sockets either at home, school or workplace could cause fire outbreak, he stated, adding that the sstudents were sensitised on how they could plug items and how many they could on an extension cord.

Mr Koomson said since it was a period of windstorms, the students were also educated on keeping themselves and their parents safe while on the farm as well as to floods and bush fires.

He said there were plans to educate more students in the Municipality to enable them to help their parents and guardians.

Mr Knowledge Tay, Hohoe Municipal Programme Officer, NCCE, on his part, said the students were sensitised on sanitation and hygienic lifestyles to ensure that the environment was kept neat always.

He called on the students to put into practice the knowledge acquired to prevent fire outbreak and spread of diseases.