Students Embrace Pillow Fighting At University Of Education

As part of the Home Economics Students Association (HESA) Week celebrations over the weekend at the University Of Education, Winneba, there was a special Pillow Fight Championship (PFC) organized by Dreamland Sports Plus.

The students really enjoyed the fun and new sports discipline, calling for more competitions and events.

At the end of the Pillow Fight experience, Blessing Otoo Frimpomaah a level 300 student of the Integrated Home Economics Education came first with 30 points in the Ladies Category.

Azure Gifty Awintima place second with 26 points and Adiza Adam was third with 15 points.

Mustapha Ibrahim aka ‘Tevez’, another level 300 student of Hypers Department won Men’s Category with 96 points. He was followed by Richard Mensah a level 200 student who got 78 points and Issahaku Muhadene King Major placed third with 48 points.

They were all decorated with medals and presented products from Cave & Gardens, distributers of Parmalat, Oatmeal 3n1 and Tea 3n1, as well as Sara Cornbeef.

There was also an Eating competition and sampling of the Custard and Oatmeal 3in1.

Mr. Julius Ayida Benjamin, President of the HESA said the purpose is to celebrate their Faculty for all the hard work it is doing for the University.

Mr. Olla Williams, CEO of Dreamland Sports Plus said they are ready to organize sports and entertainment events for tertiary institutions,like they already do for basic schools and fun clubs as well as Sports Federations.

Some special guests who graced the event were Dr. Linda Gyimah, Madam Jacqueline Ogoe, Madam Janet, Madam Nana Ama and Sir Eugene, the Faculty Administrator.

Activities to mark the HESA Week Celebration include Sports And Games And Health Screening on September 3, HESA Goes Traditional on September 5, Interview of Lecturers and Rep Your Team’s Jersey on September 6, Cooking And Sewing Competition / Talk by the Ghana National Fire Service on September 7, Walk With The Dean, Lecturers And Staff / Morale Night on September 8 and Open Forum (Interaction with lecturers on September 9.