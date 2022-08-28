Students engaged in KNUST morale, processions will be dismissed

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Council has resolved to dismiss any student who participates in the organisation of “morale” or processions on campus.

A press release from the University Council and copied to the Ghana News Agency, signed by A. K. Boateng, the Registrar and Secretary to the Council, after its meeting on Friday, August 26, 2022, said the Junior Common Room (JCR) hall management system by students had been abolished, thus, there would be no more students’ elections for hall executives.

“The existing governance system of Hall Councils, Hall Masters and Senior Tutors would continue to operate in the management of the attains of the Halls,” it said.

The decisions are among six measures taken by the Council following the recent violent clashes between students of the University Hall and Unity Hall during a procession, which led to damage to some vehicles.

The KNUST clash ensued when students of Unity Hall refused to allow students of University Hall to use a route in front of their Hall for a procession.

The disturbances, which started around 1700 hours on Thursday, August 18, 2022, led to some school and private properties being vandalized.

“In addition, Hall Fellows will be appointed and assigned to floors or blocks of Halls to exercise direct supervision over matters affecting students,” the Council added.

The Council also resolved that Hall weeks and SRC week celebrations had been suspended indefinitely and warned that students who indulged in any act, which would warrant dismissal, would have their names and pictures widely published in the National Dailies and on the University website.

Also, students caught harbouring dismissed students or alumna in their rooms in any of the Halls of Residence on Campus would be sanctioned appropriately.

At the meeting, the Council decided that students found culpable in the recent clash would be dealt with according to the rules of the University and those requiring further prosecution by the State would be handed over to the Police.