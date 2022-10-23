Students in Kajebi District Successfully Write 2022 BECE

The 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) ended successfully on Friday at the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.

The district presented 1,234 candidates but 1,231 wrote the examination.

These comprised 670 males and 561 females with three absentees. Among the females were three nursing mothers and one pregnant candidate.

The absentees, all males, has one reported dead, while no reason has been assigned for the other two.

Mr Christopher Agorkle, the Kadjebi District Examination Officer, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Kadjebi.

He said the district, however, witnessed a decline in candidates as 2021 recorded 1,426 candidates as against 1,234 this year, with no reasons assigned for the decline.

Mr Agorkle said although the general conduct of both students and invigilators was good with no examination malpractice recorded, there was an alleged physical assault on a candidate by an invigilator at KASEC “A” Exam Centre but the case was resolved amicably.

He, thus, commended all stakeholders for helping to ensure a smooth examination.

This year’s BECE started on Monday, October 17 with Social Studies as the first paper, followed by Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and ended on Friday with the French Language Paper.