Students in Limbo: NUGS Demands Accountability Over WAEC’s Result Cancellation

In a protest that underscores the mounting frustrations of Ghana’s youth, the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has formally notified the Greater Accra Regional Police Command of its planned demonstration against the West African Examinations Council.

Scheduled for Tuesday, 25 February 2025 at 9:00 AM at Obra Spot in Circle-Accra, the protest is a direct response to the abrupt cancellation and withholding of 2024 WASSCE results—a decision that, according to NUGS, has thrown the future of thousands of students into uncertainty.

For many, the cancellation is not simply an administrative error but a severe blow that has effectively closed the door on public tertiary admissions. With admission processes long completed, students who once held the promise of higher education now find themselves in a state of academic limbo. The situation is further compounded by the missed opportunity for remedial examinations, as registration was reportedly closed on 7 January 2025.

Critics within NUGS have characterized the move as an abuse of discretionary power—a grave injustice that not only disrupts educational trajectories but also deepens the economic woes facing many young Ghanaians. In an era where the stakes of academic achievement have never been higher, the decision by WAEC has ignited a debate over transparency, accountability, and the future of Ghana’s education system.

Observers point out that the ripple effects of such actions extend far beyond exam halls. The media has been abuzz with discussions about how this cancellation not only threatens the educational prospects of countless students but also undermines the very fabric of a democratic society where free access to information and fair administrative processes should prevail. The NUGS protest is a rallying cry for urgent intervention—a demand for WAEC to reassess its decision-making process, for government stakeholders to step in, and for affected students to be granted a fair chance at continuing their education.

As the demonstration looms, students, parents, and civil society groups are urged to stand in solidarity, signaling that the future of Ghana’s youth cannot be left to bureaucratic whims. This protest, at its core, is not just about academic results; it is about reclaiming the rights and opportunities that every young Ghanaian deserves in a system meant to empower, not disenfranchise.