Students in Nabdam urged to take Education serious

Ms Mary Magdalene Wompakeah, the Nabdam District Director of the Ghana Education Service in the Upper East Region, has urged students in the district to take education seriously and give off their best.

She said good education for all young people in the district would eradicate poverty, disease, and illiteracy, which were hindering development.

She said the combination of Education, unity, cooperation, and collaboration were the necessary tools that would deliver the district from poverty and backwardness and urged the students from the various schools not to allow laziness and unproductive social media to rob them of the time to concentrate on their studies.

Ms Wompakeah said this at the 66th Independence Day celebration, held at Zanlerigu Junior High School in the Nabdam District, on the theme, “Our unity, our Strength, our Purpose”.

The Director noted that, the theme for the celebration was apt, saying, “It is a day for us to soberly reflect the pains and endurance our forefathers went through to liberate us from our colonial masters and there couldn’t have been a better theme chosen than this as it reminds us of all of our responsibilities from our homes and institutions to contribute to a unified Ghana.”

She added that the call for unity for a common course started from the onset of the declaration of Ghana’s independence when Dr Kwame Nkrumah said, “our independence is meaningless unless it is linked with the total liberation of the African Continent’’ and called on citizens to unite and push for quality education.

Ms Wompakeah said though the Education Directorate desired to provide quality education, it was confronted with inadequate infrastructure which was drawing back academic activities in the various schools of the District.

“Most of our basic schools including the only Senior High School in the District have inadequate classrooms to accommodate students which in turn impact negatively on learning, examples are Sekoti Primary, Gane Asonge Primary, Kontintabig primary among others.’’

She also added that the computers used for administrative work were outmoded and called on the various stakeholders to support the District Directorate.

Ms Agnes Anamoo, the Nabdam District Chief Executive said though the country was currently facing economic difficulties, Government was committed to providing the needed support in all sectors to build a better Ghana and called on citizens to remain patriotic.

The celebration brought Students from various schools and Artisans from the District who matched to mark the day with Damold Tindongo School emerging as winners of the match pass.