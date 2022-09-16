Students Innovation Research Awards Launched

Africa Higher Education Centres of Excellence for Development Impact (ACE Impact) to Reward Quality, Applied Research and Innovation

ACE Impact Launches its First Students Innovation Research Awards (SIRA) Accra, Ghana, September 15, 2022.

The Africa Higher Education Centres of Excellence for Development Impact (ACE Impact) project is announcing a call for applicantions for its first Students Innovation Research Awards (SIRA). SIRA recognizes and promotes excellent research and innovation which responds to Africa’s developmental challenges. Established by the Regional Facilitation Unit for ACE Impact, the Association of African Universities (AAU), with support from the World Bank, SIRA will

deepen the project’s commitment to advancing the production of innovative and impactfu knowledge.

The ACE Impact project aims to advance the quality, quantity, and access to post-graduate education within the region. Through this award scheme, the project will recognise exceptional research with both scientific and societal value undertaken by students from the 53 Africa Centres of Excellence.

The practical and long-term impact of the research conducted is essential to the region’s most critical priority areas. Students are at the heart of this project. As primary ambassadors, SIRA targets students to boost their interest in implementing the skills and knowledge acquired to drive national and regional development and growth. Submissions are accepted under the following thematic areas; health, power generation, and transmission, renewable energy, mining and extractives, sustainable urban planning and transport, sustainable agriculture, environmental sciences, education, and information and communication technology (ICT).

For each thematic area, three awards (1st place, 2nd place, and 3rd place) will be presented.

Industry and development partners with an aligned vision to support and improve the next generation of Africa’s highly skilled workforce through mentorship, hands-on training, and funding, among other kinds of support, are invited to collaborate on the SIRA initiative.

Application Details: Only students enrolled in the 53 centres of excellence under the ACE Impact Project are qualified to make a submission under this award.