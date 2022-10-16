Students Leaders Attend Workshop on Conflict Prevention

The National Peace Council (NPC) in collaboration with Northern Regional Peace Council (NRPC) organized two days training workshop for tertiary student leaders in the Northern sector on conflict prevention and violent extremismg.

The training held in Tamale supported by Danish Embassy was to enhance the capacity of Student Leaders on conflicts prevention skills, to prevent violent extremism and terrorism in their institutions.

Mrs Janet Sarney-Kuma, the Director of Capacity Development and Outreach at National Peace Council called on the Student Leaders to support NPC and security agencies to prevent conflict issues in the country.

She said students should support government to build Sustainable peace to promote developmental activities in the country.

She added that Students Leaders should build trust, diversity, inclusiveness as a tools for prevention or management of conflicts in their various campuses.

Mrs Sarney-Kuma advised students to avoid all forms of violent acts and resist recruitments into violent extremists and terrorist groups for a peaceful and better Ghana.

Rev. Father Thaddeus Kuusah, the Northern Regional Peace Council Executive Secretary urged Student Leaders to always have open and honest dialogue between their peers on compus as part of tools to prevent conflict situations on campus.

He added that the leaders should also maintain good relationship with their peers to promote peace on their campuses.