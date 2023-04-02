Students of Mataheko D.A Basic School appeal for toilet facilities

Students of the Mataheko D. A Basic School located in the Ningo-Prampram District have appealed to government to provide washrooms and toilet facilities to help alleviate their suffering of the students and to improve personal hygiene.

The students made the appeal when the Coalition of NGOs in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS), as part of World Water Day celebration visited the school to educate students on how to wear sanitary pads and practice hygiene.

They said the female students were mostly compelled not to be in school during menstrual periods to avoid contracting infections.

They said the nearest public toilet in the community always demand money from them before they use the bathroom, which makes them financially unstable.

Mr Samuel Ofori, Headmaster of the School, confirmed the story of the students and added that there was no water available fo us by both students and teachers.

He said he was transferred to the school not long ago and was yet to get the government to construct washrooms and toilet facilities for the school.

Jamilatu Akobilla, Girls Prefect of the school, said most of the students especially the girls always practice improper disposal of used sanitary pads since there were no toilet facilities available in the school.

“Some of us even do not return to class after we visit the public toilet in the community because we usually join long queues to be able to ease ourselves.”

“After joining long queues to use the toilet facilitiy, you sometimes run late for class or even school would be closed before you return, so, we miss lessons in class due to this,” she said.

“I appeal to the government and Ghana Education Service (GES), to construct toilet facilities and washrooms for us to also ensjoy smooth learning.”

“Mateheko D.A Basic School is a nice school situated right here in Ningo-Prampram, a sub of Accra, and the absence of washrooms is not healthy for our wellbeing,” she added.

CONIWAS assured the students of their full support in appealing to government to provide them with adequate washrooms.

CONIWAS is an umbrella Civil Society Organisation established to contribute to water resource management and sustainable provision of water, sanitation and hygiene service promotion in Ghana.

It is dedicated to ensuring potable water supply and improved sanitation integrated with hygiene promotion, is available in right quantity and right time to the citizens of the country, especially the poor and marginalized people in society.