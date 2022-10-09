Students of Nkonya advised to prioritise education

Mr Eliphas Barine, Kenya’s High Commissioner to Ghana, has called on students, pupils and parents of Nkonya Ntumda to value education for a bright future.

He said as far as the students were in school, they should consider it as their business.

Mr Barine, who paid a courtesy call to the chiefs and people of Nkonya Ntumda as part of his visit to the Biakoye District, noted that being in school was uneasy and uncomfortable but the students needed to persevere.

He said education was an investment they were making and that there was no bigger precious investment than the one whose foundation they were laying on their own.

Mr Barine urged them to pay attention in class and complete their assignments.

He pleaded with the parents not to overburden their children while they had schoolwork to execute.

Mr Sylvester Akompi, on behalf of Nanai Kwaku Anyobodo I, Chief of Nkonya Adzamansu, said Konklobi Island, a tourist site needed to be developed to serve as a recreational site.

He also requested a health post, road rehabilitation, renovation of the community school and extension of electricity from Ntumda to Adzamansu.

Madam Millicent Kabuki Carboo, the Biakoye District Chief Executive (DCE), noted that the development of tourism in the district was dear to her heart.