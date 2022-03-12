Students Overseas To Receive Support From Globe Education Centre

Mr Daniel Oppong, the Chief Executive of Globe Educational Centre (GEC), a leading education services provider in Africa, has disclosed that the Centre intends to help many Ghanaian students to succeed in their studies abroad.

He said its objective was to ensure that the students attained their goals and became successful in their endeavours.

“We intend to help as many students as we can to also succeed in their academic career so that they can come back home to help in building the nation,” he said.

Mr Oppong said this at the 15th Anniversary and inauguration of a new office building for the Centre at the Westlands near Legon in Accra.

He said it had collaborations with universities in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and the United States to ensure that students who enrolled in institutions there were able to achieve their career goals.

Those partner institutions had been carefully selected to help the students to attain their dreams and aspirations of studying abroad.

He said GEC assisted students in selecting their career courses and application processes to enable them to secure their dream courses.

Mr Oppong explained that some of the partner universities had scholarship packages ranging from full to partial, depending on the school.

“Over the past 15 years GEC had been able to assist lots of students to gain admission into various foreign universities in the UK, USA, Canada and Australia. No matter the person’s educational level, qualification or grade, there is a package for him or her”.

Mr Oppong said aside the successes, over the period, the GEC had had its fair share of challenges in relation to students who apply for the programme.