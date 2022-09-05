Students Sad Over Postponement of National Sanitation Intellectual Contest

Some Ghanaian students are sad over the postponement of the National Sanitation Intellectual Contest which was supposed to be held at the Alisa Hotel, as part of programmes to celebrate World Environment Day (WED).

World Environment Day (WED) is celebrated annually on 5 June and is the United Nations’ principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

First held in 1973, it has been a platform for raising awareness on environmental issues such as marine pollution, overpopulation, global warming, sustainable consumption and wildlife crime. World Environment Day is a global platform for public outreach, with participation from over 143 countries annually.

Each year, the program has provided a theme and forum for businesses, non government organizations, communities, governments and celebrities to advocate environmental causes.

In Ghana, the day is being observed spearhead by the Ministry of Sanitation & Water Resources and its partners, One-On-One Foundation who are conducting an intellectual research for Senior High Schools.

The main presentation was fixed to come up at the Alisa Hotel in August.

Students engaged in the Schools Sanitation Inspection Tour are required to display sanitation and environmental cleanliness awareness in their various residences and communities.

Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams, CEO of One-On-One Foundation said sanitation is a major problem and everyone must pay attention and support in making Ghana the cleanest country in Africa.

He appealed to the companies and individuals to support the National Sanitation Intellectual Power Point Presentation Contest, involving all the 16 regions of Ghana.