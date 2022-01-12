Students should engage more in vocational education – Security Analyst

Students should undertake more skills development in Vocational and Technical Education, which will help reduce unemployment; Mr. Adib Saani, Security Analyst and Executive Director of the Jatikay Center for Human Security and Peace Building has stated.

Mr. Saani in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema said Technical and Vocational Education would help individuals acquire better job opportunities, increase personal development and growth and improve higher earnings.

He encouraged the youth not to rely much on Government employment interventions as a means to job creation.

Mr. Saani said the government’s employment interventions were not sustainable and shrouded in corrupt practices.

He said students should change from focusing on the theoretical educational system to a more practical study and be better trained to work on their own.