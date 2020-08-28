Some teachers in Junior High Schools in the New Juaben South Municipality have described the government’s ‘’One hot meal’’ for final year students as efforts to make students focus on their studies and support parents in feeding their wards.

In an interview conducted by the Ghana News Agency(GNA)in some schools in the municipality, Ms Vida Annan, the Assistant Headmistress of Rev Fr Lemmens Basic Schools said her outfit started benefiting from Monday 24th of August.

She said they were served with jollof rice with eggs on the first day, banku and okro stew with chicken and fish on Tuesday and enjoyed waakye with eggs on the third day.

She said the intervention would support a lot of children, especially those without much support.At the St John Bosco JHS, the Assistant Headmistress, Ms Precious Blankson said, since the Caterers started serving the students on Monday, they had expressed their joy anytime they were ready to eat.

She said the quality of the food was good and that on Monday they were served with plain rice and tomato stew with salad and eggs, gari and beans on the second day and had waakye with shito, salad, gari and eggs on the third day.

The Assistant Headteacher of Bishop Monroe Zion JHS, Mr Armstrong Yamoah said, his students had enjoyed quality meals for the three days since the serving of the meals started.

He said his students had jollof rice and eggs on the first day, plain rice and stew with eggs on the second day and banku and okro stew with fish on the third day.

He said he ensured that the students were well grouped during their meals.

A total of 96 final year students excluding their teachers are benefiting from the governments ‘’hot meal ‘’ in the three schools.