Students urged to complement certificates with good behaviour and positive social values

University graduates have been urged to complement their certificates with positive social values and good behaviors to be able to connect to the job market.

Mr Tony Oteng Gyasi, the immediate past President of the Association of the Ghana Industries, said gone were the days when business owners and entrepreneurs only considered certificates to employ fresh graduates.

Now, he said, businesses placed more emphasis on faithfulness, good moral character and attitudes before offering employment adding that the lack of faithfulness and good behaviour was the bane of many graduates of gaining employment.

“It is, therefore, important for fresh university graduates to inculcate in themselves good moral attitudes and behaviours that will encourage business owners to employ them,” he said.

Dr Gyasi made the appeal during the 11th/12th graduation ceremony of the Ghana Baptist University College in Kumasi.

The occasion also saw the induction of Dr Gyasi as the new President of the University College.

Eight hundred and twenty nine (829) students graduated from the departments of Business Administration, Nursing and Theology.

Dr Ernest Adu Gyamfi, the Chancellor of the University College, said the COVID-19 pandemic had affected the operations of the country’s private universities.

He, therefore, appealed to the Government to extend a hand of support to the private universities to enable them to admit more beneficiaries of the Free Senior High School programme.

He urged the graduates to start something small on their own to earn a living in order not to become a burden on their parents.