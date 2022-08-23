Students urged to embrace ICT for holistic dev’t

Mr Omane Aboagye, the Juabeng Municipal Chief Executive, has counselled students to embrace Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to enhance their academic progression.

He said acquiring those skills would ensure their holistic development, thereby enhancing their prospects as they climbed the academic ladder.

Mr Aboagye was speaking at an ICT training programme, organised by the Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Huawei Technologies Ghana, for students of Juaben Senior High School in the Ashanti Region.

It was focused on common cyber security, information security and date privacy, of which 1,447 students benefited.

They were taken through common cyber security threats such as malware attack, phishing password attack, man-in-the-middle attack, distributed denial-of-service attack, drive-by-download, malvertising, rogue software, and business email compromise attacks.

Mr Aboagye explained to the students that ICT skills was critical to choosing their career paths to make them globally competitive in the digital space.

He, particularly, encouraged the girls to show keen interest in the subject by taking advantage of the Girls-In-ICT Programme being implemented by the Ministry to address the gender gap in the digital space.

The MCE said although the ICT space was male dominated, the Government had created a level playing field for girls to compete favourably.

Madam Josephine Opuni Boakye, the Headmistress of Juaben Senior High School, commended the Government for building the capacities of the students in ICT, which was key to their development.

She was confident that with the intervention, Ghana was on course to producing more female experts in the subject.