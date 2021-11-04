Students urged to embrace the rudiments of self-learning

Dr Martha Anang, Founder of Dominion Leaders Foundation (DLF), a Non- Governmental Organisation dedicated to human empowerment, said students need to embrace the rudiments of self-learning to maximise outcomes.

That include learning to know ones personality, strengths, passion, weaknesses, talents, gifts, values, experiences, successes and failures to enable them to maximise learning outcomes.

Dr Anang gave the advice at the graduation ceremony, organised by the Foundation, for some basic school students after going through months of cognitive learning in Cape Coast, on the theme: “Job Creation Starts from the Classroom”.

The beneficiaries were taken through study habit seminars on the ‘Principles of Knowledge Acquisition’ that sought to improve academic achievements to reduce examination failures and malpractices.

In all, about 20 students graduated, bringing the total number of beneficiaries with cognitive learning certificates in 2021 to 800.

Established six years ago, the Foundation works to integrate Career Guidance into all educational institutions in Africa and improve Human Capital Index in Ghana.

It provides learners with professional career guidance services, including mentoring, apprenticeship opportunities, educational and training, scholarships and second chance in career endeavours, especially for the youth, women and children.

It had graduated more than 3,500 students from age 10-17 years, from basic school to the university.

Dr Anang called for a relook at the rising unemployment situation and defunct industries in the country, blaming the phenomenon on the disregard for career guidance.

She mentioned career development and career choice and sustainability problems of the youth, particularly the females, as some challenges that needed swift attention.

She pledged the Foundation’s commitment to enhancing the existing counselling services in educational institutions for better outcomes.

Dr Anang pleaded with all educational stakeholders to sponsor school children to participate in the counselling programme to improve their academic performance, develop interest in schooling and reduce the dropout rate.

The Foundation has begun a new programme, dubbed: “Empowering Females in Technical Education (EFTECH-Gh) through Educational and Career Mentorship,” to remove all barriers to career development, career choice, job creation and career sustainability.

A three-step mentorship model where industrial ladies are groomed to mentor other ladies in the technical universities who would in turn mentor girls in the senior/junior high schools is also on course.

As part of the ceremony, citations were presented to people of various backgrounds for their huge roles in empowering and transforming society and communities.