Students urged to pursue vocational programmes to open varied career opportunities

Dr Jethro W. Brooks Jr., the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the Regional Maritime University (RMU), has encouraged students to pursue non-sea going Vocational Programmes in the University.

He said these Programmes include Ratings forming part of the navigational or engineering watch, welding and fabrication.

Dr Brooks Jr. gave the advice at the 20th and 8th Matriculation ceremony of August 2022 and January 2023 intakes in Accra.

During the admission process for 2022/2023 academic year, 607 students enrolled to pursue postgraduate and undergraduate Programmes.

Out of that number, 86 enrolled as postgraduate students, while 521 are undergraduate students. Of the total, 506 are males and 101 are females.

He said this would open varied career opportunities in addition to their field of study.

“….. so that you will not only seek for white-collar jobs, which are almost non-existent,” he added.

The Vice-Chancellor said the RMU was committed to upholding, protecting and ensuring a peaceful stay for fresh students of the University.

He said management would improve the teaching and learning facilities within the limited financial resources of the University to create a congenial learning environment.

Dr Brooks Jr. said the University in collaboration with the Cyber Security Authority to rollout in the coming weeks an internship course, coupled with a full Cyber Security Programme.

” We are now working on an M.Sc Programme in Cyber Security to commence in September, 2023 with the completion of the necessary documentation,” he added.

Dr Daniel Mckorley, Executive Chairman of McDan Group of Companies, urged the students to allow the university to transform and add value to their lives.

“During your years on this campus, one of your most important responsibilities is to shape yourself and make the best use of the freedom you have,” he said.

He recounted his university days, describing them as memorable because it was a journey in so many different developmental areas such as personal social, professional, sometimes romantic, intellectual, and academic.

“You will have to transform your thinking and your view of the world and become different than you were when you entered the RMU,” he said.

He said students needed to become well-rounded individuals with crucial 21st-century skills, such as communication, collaboration, critical thinking, and creativity.

The Executive Chairman urged the students to pay attention to time management, learn and explore, be law abiding, be humble, set their own standards, and acquire practical and entrepreneurial skills.

He said they have to also acquire and develop soft skills like time management, communication, adaptability, problem-solving, teamwork, creativity, Leadership, interpersonal skills, work ethic, and attention to detail

26 March 2023

