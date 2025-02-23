Study Dismisses Tribal, Religious Factors in NPP’s 2024 Electoral Defeat

A comprehensive post-election analysis has debunked long-held assumptions that tribal or religious loyalties influenced the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) shocking loss in Ghana’s 2024 polls, particularly in its traditional stronghold, the Ashanti Region.

Instead, the report—leaked from an internal NPP probe—paints a damning picture of voter disillusionment fueled by corruption scandals, perceived nepotism, and neglect of the party’s core supporters.

The study, conducted across all 47 constituencies in the Ashanti Region, surveyed 2,559 voters through questionnaires and interviews. A striking 98% of respondents rejected the notion that ethnicity or faith swayed their votes, challenging narratives often used to explain Ghana’s electoral dynamics. “Ghanaians voted with their pockets, not their pedigrees,” remarked political analyst Kwame Asare, reflecting on the findings.

At the heart of the NPP’s collapse was a seething resentment toward former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration. Respondents accused Akufo-Addo’s inner circle, including family members, of monopolizing power and sidelining party structures. “The government became a family enterprise,” one anonymous voter lamented in the report. This perception of cronyism eroded trust, with many viewing then-candidate Mahamudu Bawumia as a mere extension of Akufo-Addo’s influence rather than an independent leader.

Corruption allegations further crippled the NPP’s credibility. Scandals involving high-ranking officials, coupled with Bawumia’s muted response to the Bawku chieftaincy crisis, painted a picture of a party detached from grassroots concerns. “We expected Bawumia to break free, but he seemed shackled to the past,” a Kumasi-based trader told researchers.

For the Ashanti Region—historically the NPP’s electoral backbone—the betrayal cut deeper. Voters cited glaring infrastructure neglect, particularly poor road networks, as evidence of the party taking their loyalty for granted. “Ashanti roads were crumbling while Accra prospered. We felt abandoned,” said a survey participant from Ejisu. Internal party strife, lingering from contentious 2020 primaries, compounded the disconnect, with factions failing to unite ahead of the 2024 campaign.

A Wake-Up Call for Ghanaian Politics



The report’s dismissal of tribal and religious motivations marks a pivotal shift in understanding voter behavior. In a region where ethnic identity often intersects with political allegiance, the findings suggest Ghana’s electorate is increasingly prioritizing governance over heritage. “Voters are demanding accountability, not ancestral alliances,” noted governance expert Dr. Ama Serwah.

Yet the study also exposes systemic flaws within the NPP. The failure to address internal discord, coupled with a top-down leadership style, alienated its base. Many respondents criticized the delayed timing of the research, asking why reforms weren’t pursued before the electoral rout. “This isn’t introspection—it’s postmortem,” quipped opposition activist Yaa Asantewaa.

For the NPP, the path to redemption lies in dismantling the “Akufo-Addo legacy” perception, rooting out corruption, and reconnecting with Ashanti voters through tangible development. But with the 2028 elections looming, the party faces a race against time to prove it has learned from its mistakes. As the report concludes: “Loyalty is earned, not inherited.” In Ghana’s evolving democracy, even strongholds can become battlegrounds.